Vegetables, fruits sold through 100 pushcarts in Erode Corporation limits

ERODE

27 May 2021 19:54 IST

With 255 vehicles involved in selling vegetables, fruits and provisions in the Corporation limits every day, the civic body has permitted traders to sell vegetables in 100 pushcarts on Thursday.

After the total lockdown, the Nethaji Daily Vegetable and Fruit Market and the Uzhavar Sandhai at Sampath Nagar were closed and traders were permitted to sell vegetables, fruits and provisions through vehicles to cover all the 60 wards in the civic body limits. Since these vehicles could not cover all the 3,200 streets, residents in many areas lodged complaints with the civic body demanding additional vehicles.

Hence, 100 pushcarts were permitted to sell vegetables and were given passes. On Thursday, traders commenced their sales in pushcarts to reach interior places in all the wards.

Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan said each mobile vehicle was instructed to cover particular areas and sell vegetables and fruits every day. “If a vehicle fails to cover the area allotted, residents can lodge complaints at the control room number at 0424-2251616 and with Assistant Executive Engineers, Baskar (94890-93217) and Balasubramaniyam (94890-93258),” he added.