Vegetables, essential items handed over to roadside vendors hit by tourism ban in the Nilgiris

UDHAGAMANDALAM

27 April 2021 23:48 IST

Nilgiris District Collector J. Innocent Divya handed over vegetables and provisions to roadside vendors, who have been hit by the new restrictions, here on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters, the Collector said that the district administration was aware of the fact that small business owners, drivers and others dependent on tourism were hit hard by the new restrictions. She said that there were around 500 people who run small shops by the roadside near various tourist locations across Udhagamandalam and other parts of the Nilgiris.

As a first step towards assisting them, vegetables as well as other essential items for the household were handed over to 100 vendors. “The vegetables were given voluntarily by local farmers, while residents can come forward to voluntarily donate provisions that will be handed over to people who have been hardest hit by the new restrictions,” said the Collector.

Pradeep, one of the beneficiaries, said that many vendors were afraid that the ban on tourism would lead to long-term effects on their livelihoods. “We have been appealing to the government to help financially. We are grateful to the district administration for helping us with supplies, which we hope will help the poorest of the vendors,” he said.