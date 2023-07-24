Vegetable vendors urge Salem Corporation to collect user charge as per Court order

July 24, 2023 10:42 pm | Updated 10:42 pm IST - Salem

Vegetable vendors who have set up shops on Riverside street near the Salem old bus stand have urged the Corporation to collect the user charge fixed by the Court.

More than 50 vendors staged a protest in front of the Corporation office on Monday alleging that the contractors fixed by the civic body to collect user charge were fleecing them. They moved the Madras High Court against this, and in the interim order on June 28, the Court ordered the contractors to collect only the fixed charges and to provide a receipt with a seal on it. The Court also directed the Corporation to take action against the contractors if they collected more than the fixed charge. But, the contractors were still demanding more money. Hence, they wanted the civic body to take action against the contractors.

Teachers from a private school at Vaithyagoundanpudur submitted a petition to the District Collector on Monday alleging that the school management was refusing to return their degree certificates.

Meanwhile, the police foiled the attempt made by S. Alamelumangai Priya (36), a resident of Selathampatti, to end her life at the Collectorate. The woman alleged that she borrowed money from a financier at Kandampatti after pledging property documents. She said that the financier was not returning the documents even after she settled the loans.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)

