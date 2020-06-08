Coimbatore

Vegetable vendors demand reopening of weekly shandies

Dozens of vegetable vendors staged a demonstration outside the Collectorate here on Monday demanding reopening of weekly shandies across the district.

In their petition to District Collector K. Rajamani, the vendors said that nearly 2,000 families in the district had been affected as the shandies were not allowed for over two months due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

No action

Noting that weekly shandies were being organised in the district for nearly 40 years, the vendors alleged that no action had been taken despite petitioning Mr. Rajamani on May 1.

The vendors staged a spontaneous demonstration outside the Collectorate upon hearing that their representatives, who went to submit the petition, were not given permission.

The police personnel deployed at the spot attempted to control the crowd and asked them to disperse.

“They have allowed operation of Uzhavar Santhais, then why not us?” asked A. Kannan, a vegetable vendor at the weekly shandy in Vellalore.

He warned that many families would be driven to suicide if the ban on shandies continued. No announcement had come from the district administration as of Monday evening, Mr. Kannan said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 8, 2020 10:50:09 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/vegetable-vendors-demand-reopening-of-weekly-shandies/article31781861.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY