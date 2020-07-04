Vegetable traders seek reopening of MGR market

Wholesale vegetable traders at MGR market have appealed to the authorities concerned to reopen the market. The market was closed last Saturday following a positive COVID case at the market.
“The person, who tested positive, is only involved in collecting toll. He is not a trader or a labourer at the shops. He was treated for COVID and has returned home. It is seven days since the market was closed. The authorities should consider re-opening it on Monday,” said an office-bearer of the vegetable traders' association at the market.
The market has 112 shops. The quantity of vegetables arriving at the market has reduced drastically though many of the traders have set shop in different locations - agriculture lands and private godowns. The city will face shortage of vegetable supply if the market remains closed, the office-bearer added.
The traders cannot stop the vegetables from coming to the market regularly as the farmers cannot store the vegetables for long. However, the traders cannot divert the vegetables to other cities or districts too as there will be a supply there already. This leads to several challenges for the traders.
The office-bearer added that there are indications that the market may be re-opened on Tuesday. It is learnt that the market will be prepared on Monday for re-opening and shops can start functioning from Tuesday. The traders too plan few adjustments to avoid crowding, he said.
