Vegetable traders seek election

08 October 2021 23:21 IST

Urging the district administration and the corporation to take steps to conduct election for Nethaji Daily Vegetable Market Association, a section of traders closed their shops and submitted a petition to the administration here on Friday.

The association has 807 members who run the shops at the market that functions on V.O.C. Ground premises.

Traders said that election should be conducted once in three years to elect office-bearers for various posts of the association. But, election was last held in 2014 and the tenure of office-bearers was extended twice. Though elections should have been conducted in 2019, due to COVID-19 elections were not conducted in the last two years, they added.

A section of traders said that the office-bearers had collected ₹70,000 from traders for purchasing house site plots and wanted it to be completed before the election was held. But, another section of traders wanted elections to be held at the earliest.

On Friday, around 300 shops remained closed while other traders carried out their business as usual. Traders wanted the election to be held so that their grievances related to collection of toll by contractors, house site pattas and issues related to allocation of shops in the new market premises on R.K.V. Road could be settled.

Police personnel were posted on the market premises to prevent untoward incidents.