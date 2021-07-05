Vegetable traders protest over excess charges collected by contractor

Claiming that the contractor, permitted by the corporation to collect various charges at the Nethaji Daily Vegetable and Fruit Market is collecting excess charges than fixed, over 300 traders dumped vegetables on the road and staged a road blockade at Swastik Corner here on Monday.

The market with 731 shops on R.K.V. Road was shifted to VOC Park Ground during the first COVID-19 wave last year. A total of 900 shops currently function on the premises where wholesale and retailing takes place everyday.

Traders claim that the contractor is collecting excess charges from them and is also not given proper receipt. They said that though they had lodged complaints with the district administration and the corporation, no action was taken so far.

On Monday, traders dumped vegetables on the road. Charges fixed by the corporation and charges collected by the contractor were, a gunny bag - ₹ 1.50 (collected ₹ 10), vegetable bag – ₹ 7 (₹ 10 to ₹ 30), banana and banana leaves – ₹ 1.50 (₹ 10), tomato box – ₹ 1 (₹ 5) and for pushcart – ₹ 3 (₹ 10). “The contractor is threatening us and is asking to vacate the shop if we raise the issue”, they claimed.

Attempts by the police to pacify the protesters failed as E. Thirumagan Evera, MLA, held talks with them. Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan was contacted over the phone who said that a board would be placed at the market carrying the details of various charges and asked traders to pay only the specified charge. After an hour, the protest was withdrawn.