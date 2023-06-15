Vegetable traders of MGR market oppose eviction order issued by Hosur Corporation

June 15, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

Vegetable traders of MGR market here are aggrieved by Hosur Corporation’s plan to build a shopping complex demolishing the market. Seeing a threat to their livelihood, the traders approached the Collector on Thursday seeking an alternative location for the market.

According to the protesters, the MGR market traders have been eking out their livelihood since 2005. According to the market traders’ association, over 250 families were dependent on the market for their livelihood. The market itself came about after 2005, when the traders were asked to move out of Vasanth Nagar market by then Hosur Municipality. According to the traders, they had settled down in the current location till the Hosur Corporation proposed a shopping complex.

The traders’ association said the eviction of the shops and demolition of the market would affect the traders and over 100 load men and their families dependent on the market. The association sought an alternative location for the traders before they are evicted.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.