HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Vegetable traders of MGR market oppose eviction order issued by Hosur Corporation

June 15, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau
Vegetable traders of MGR Market in Hosur at the Collectorate in Krishnagiri on Thursday.

Vegetable traders of MGR Market in Hosur at the Collectorate in Krishnagiri on Thursday. | Photo Credit: N. BASHKARAN

Vegetable traders of MGR market here are aggrieved by Hosur Corporation’s plan to build a shopping complex demolishing the market.  Seeing a threat to their livelihood, the traders approached the Collector on Thursday seeking an alternative location for the market.

According to the protesters, the MGR market traders have been eking out their livelihood since 2005. According to the market traders’ association, over 250 families were dependent on the market for their livelihood. The market itself came about after 2005, when the traders were asked to move out of Vasanth Nagar market by then Hosur Municipality. According to the traders, they had settled down in the current location till the Hosur Corporation proposed a shopping complex.

The traders’ association said the eviction of the shops and demolition of the market would affect the traders and over 100 load men and their families dependent on the market. The association sought an alternative location for the traders before they are evicted.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.