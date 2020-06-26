Vegetable traders look at more precautionary measures

Vegetable traders at the wholesale and retail markets in Coimbatore Corporation limits are looking at ways to reduce the number of people visiting the markets and more precautionary measures needed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The traders say that though they already use disinfectants and wear masks, some people reporting positive at Anna and MGR markets calls for greater efforts.
Nearly 150 traders at MGR Market are considering various safety measures for sellers, workers, and the buyers, says a trader at the market.
The market will be closed for a day or two, during which the traders will come out with a system to reduce the crowd. “We sell only in bulk and not retail. The persons who tested positive on Thursday have little contact directly with the traders,” the trader said.
A trader at Anna market said the traders may have to shift to an alternative location. There are 110 shops at Ramalinga school and the traders occupy the shops on a rotation basis. “We start by 3.30 a.m., and the stocks get over by 7 a.m. We plan to distribute sanitisers, gloves, and disinfectants to all the shops,” the trader said.
Thyagi Kumaran Market traders are looking at ways to ensure physical distancing. “We had a discussion with the police on Friday. We have also asked for deployment of police personnel to regulate the crowd. We will close the shops by 2 p.m.,” said M. Rajendran, president of the vegetable traders’ association.
At the Ukkadam market, a trader said precautionary measures ensured there was not much crowd.
