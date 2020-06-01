Vegetable traders have a rethink on shifting to prison ground

Vegetable traders, who the Coimbatore Corporation asked to shift the prison ground on Dr. Nanjappa Road, appear to have a rethink.

The traders had earlier shifted temporarily from T.K. Market, off Raja Street, to the makeshift markets at the Gandhipuram town and central bus stands after the imposition of COVID-19 lockdown.

On Sunday, after it became clear that the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation would resume bus services, the Corporation had asked the traders to shift to the prison ground.

Earlier, a couple of weeks ago, the Corporation asked them to shift when there was an indication that the Transport Corporation could resume bus services. But after it became clear that it would not, the Corporation let the traders continue selling vegetables and fruits at the two bus stands.

The Corporation had indicated in its Sunday press release that the new makeshift marketcould function Monday onwards. But that was not the case. Close to Monday noon, workers were still delineating the spaces for the traders.

Aside from the markings on ground, there were metal girders that the traders had erected two weeks ago. Even the temporary toilets that the Corporation had installed were on their sides.

The traders said the Corporation’s responsibility ended with levelling the ground and providing water and toilet. It was they who had to erect sheds, and they cost ₹ 6.50 lakh a month. There were 200 traders from the town and central bus stands and they could not afford to spend such a sum.

Besides, with almost all the shops opened, the traders would not get as much business as they did during the early phases of lockdown and the prison ground was prone to inundation.

With June being the South West Monsoon season, the traders were unwilling to place their bet on the ground with ₹ 6.50 lakh, they reasoned.

In Ukkadam bus stand, a few traders had set shop on bays that catered to buses to Kerala.

The Corporation sources said that the civic body had asked the traders to shift to Lorrypet as it had allotted it as the alternative place. The traders were taking time but they would be moving in a day or two.

Meanwhile, Corporation Commissioner Sravan Kumar Jatavath inspected the old dump yard in Kavundampalayam and a place near the Power House to see if the Corporation could use one of the two as an alternative location for the wholesale traders from the M.G.R. Wholesale Market.

Some of the traders at present functioned out of the bus stand on Mettupalayam Road.