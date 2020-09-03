Vegetable traders demand shops on new market premises in Erode

ERODE

03 September 2020 22:05 IST

Urging the Corporation to give priority to them in allotment of shops in the proposed modern vegetable market on R.K.V. Road, traders staged a road blockade here on Thursday.

Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the Nethaji Vegetable Daily Vegetable and Fruit Market that was functioning on R.K.V. Road was shifted to the Corporation’s Central Bus Stand premises in March and later to V.O.C. Park Ground.

On Thursday, traders numbering over 150 blocked the road claiming that the civic body had started demolishing the shops on R.K.V. Road where it had proposed to construct a modern market. The traders said they were carrying out business at the market for 44 years and due to poor infrastructure at the V.O.C. Park Ground, their business was affected.

They said the market premises turned slushy during the rainy season and they were unable to carry out their business. Hence, they wanted the market to function on the old premises. They also condemned the Corporation’s move to demolish the shops without their consent. The traders demanded that priority should be given to them in the modern market.

The Corporation and police officials held talks with the protesters and assured them to take up the issue with the Corporation Commissioner.