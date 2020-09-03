Vegetable traders demand shops on new market premises in Erode

Urging the Corporation to give priority to them in allotment of shops in the proposed modern vegetable market on R.K.V. Road, traders staged a road blockade here on Thursday.
Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the Nethaji Vegetable Daily Vegetable and Fruit Market that was functioning on R.K.V. Road was shifted to the Corporation’s Central Bus Stand premises in March and later to V.O.C. Park Ground.
On Thursday, traders numbering over 150 blocked the road claiming that the civic body had started demolishing the shops on R.K.V. Road where it had proposed to construct a modern market. The traders said they were carrying out business at the market for 44 years and due to poor infrastructure at the V.O.C. Park Ground, their business was affected.
They said the market premises turned slushy during the rainy season and they were unable to carry out their business. Hence, they wanted the market to function on the old premises. They also condemned the Corporation’s move to demolish the shops without their consent. The traders demanded that priority should be given to them in the modern market.
The Corporation and police officials held talks with the protesters and assured them to take up the issue with the Corporation Commissioner.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath