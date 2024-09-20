GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Vegetable traders await approval for the proposed wholesale market at Thirumalaiyampalayam in Coimbatore

About 90 traders have jointly purchased 9.5 acres at Thirumalaiyampalayam to develop a wholesale vegetable market that can accommodate 89 shops

Published - September 20, 2024 08:40 pm IST - COIMBATORE

M Soundariya Preetha
M. Soundariya Preetha
Traders have developed basic infrastructure at a vegetable wholesale market planned at Thirumalaiyampalayam in Coimbatore district.

Traders have developed basic infrastructure at a vegetable wholesale market planned at Thirumalaiyampalayam in Coimbatore district. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRAGEMENT

Over 80 wholesale vegetable traders in Coimbatore who have come together to develop a new vegetable market are awaiting approvals from the Directorate of Town and Country Planning for the project.

M. Rajendran, president of the TK Market wholesale vegetable traders’ association, told The Hindu on Friday that about 90 traders – 50 from MGR Market and 40 from the TK Market – jointly purchased 9.5 acres at Thirumalaiyampalayam in Coimbatore district three years ago. They planned to develop the market at ₹ 42 crore to accommodate 89 shops. They were also developing basic infrastructure such as underground drainage system, overhead water tank, and roads with their funds.

“We want approval from the Directorate of Town and Country Planning to build shops. We gave the application three months ago and all the documents that the officials asked recently. We hope to get the approval soon,” he said.

With the Highways Department commencing construction works for a flyover on Mettupalayam road, vehicle movement to MGR market was likely to be affected. Retail traders who purchased vegetables in bulk at the market would find it difficult to park vehicles and load the vegetables. A lot of vegetable sales had moved from Coimbatore to Mysuru in Karnataka and Oddanchathram in Tamil Nadu. Even in Coimbatore district, those who sold vegetables to traders in Kerala were moving to places such as Kinathukadavu and Pollachi. This was because the wholesale markets in Coimbatore were located within the city and lack of adequate space for unloading and loading vegetables was affecting the traders.

Hence, a group of traders took the initiative to develop a wholesale market outside the city. The Departments concerned should grant the required approvals without delay so that the project could take off at the earliest, he said.

Published - September 20, 2024 08:40 pm IST

Related Topics

Coimbatore / fruit and vegetable / public works & infrastructure / civic infrastructure

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.