Vegetable trader stolen of ₹18 lakh in Salem

Published - September 23, 2024 10:38 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A vegetable trader’s house in Salem was broken into and robbed of ₹18 lakh in cash on Monday.

Natarajan (80), a resident of Chinna Mariamman Kovil Street, had returned home from the weekly shandy at Kondappanaickenpatti with his wife Vellachiammal (75) and daughter Kanakavalli on Sunday evening when he found the almirah open and ₹18 lakh missing. Kannankurichi police arrived at the spot and after conducting an inquiry, gathered fingerprints. The police registered a case and are verifying CCTV footage in the locality.

