Vegetable shops at VOC Park Ground to function from today

As many as 800 traders have been allotted shops at the VOC Park Ground here, and they would start functioning from Saturday.

Following the COVID-19 outbreak in the city, shops at the Nethaji Daily Vegetable and Fruit Market on R.K.V. Road were shifted to the Corporation Central Bus Stand premises on March 29. After resumption of bus services, the civic body set up a temporary market at the VOC Park Ground with basic amenities to shift the traders. Allotment of shops to traders was completed on Thursday and shops were supposed to open on Friday. However, traders had sought a day’s time to shift the goods.

Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan told The Hindu that the shops will start functioning at VOC Park Ground from Saturday.