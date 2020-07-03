Coimbatore

Vegetable shops at VOC Park Ground to function from today

As many as 800 traders have been allotted shops at the VOC Park Ground here, and they would start functioning from Saturday.

Following the COVID-19 outbreak in the city, shops at the Nethaji Daily Vegetable and Fruit Market on R.K.V. Road were shifted to the Corporation Central Bus Stand premises on March 29. After resumption of bus services, the civic body set up a temporary market at the VOC Park Ground with basic amenities to shift the traders. Allotment of shops to traders was completed on Thursday and shops were supposed to open on Friday. However, traders had sought a day’s time to shift the goods.

Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan told The Hindu that the shops will start functioning at VOC Park Ground from Saturday.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 3, 2020 11:12:06 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/vegetable-shops-at-voc-park-ground-to-function-from-today/article31984195.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY