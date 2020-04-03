Vegetable shops at mofussil bus stand from today

As many as 124 vegetable shops is expected to start functioning at the mofussil bus stand at Gandhipuram here from Saturday.

These were shops from the Thyagi Kumaran vegetable market. There were more than 400 shops at the market. Of these, about 80 had shifted to the Coimbatore town bus stand. Another 124 would move to the mofussil bus stand, said M. Rajendran, president of the market’s vegetable traders association.

Apart from these, 36 onion and tomato wholesalers from MGR market had shifted to the Mettupalayam bus stand. They would only sell in bulk and not to retail customers. In Ukkadam, 130 shops were functioning at the bus stand, he said.

The shops in the Mettupalayam market had announced leave till April 14. However, this had not affected vegetable availability in Coimbatore as there was no sales to Kerala from here now. The vegetables that the traders got here wes adequate to meet the city’s needs, he added.