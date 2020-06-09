Vegetable sales at VOC Park Grounds likely from June 12

With works to establish vegetable and fruits shops at the VOC Park Grounds nearing completion, Erode Corporation has proposed to shift the shops by this weekend.

After the lockdown was announced in March, over 400 shops in the Nethaji Daily Vegetable and Fruits Market on RKV Road was shifted to the Corporation Central Bus Stand. With the State government relaxing lockdown norms, the Corporation proposed to shift the shops to the ground.

After Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation Limited (TNSTC) started operating buses from the bus stand, shops were moved to the bays where town buses were operated.

The work to establish 450-odd shops have been executed for the past three weeks as officials are confident of completing the work by this weekend.

Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan told The Hindu that ground work is in the final stage and allotment of shops to each trader would be done in the coming days. He said that the new premises would be ready and shops could probably function from June 12 (Friday).