Vegetable prices up due to panic buying

Panic buying by people, both after the ‘Janata Curfew’ in the morning and lockdown announcement across the State in the evening, has increased the price of vegetables by over 30% here on Monday. Consumers complained of non-availability of essential commodities, including vegetables and milk.

After the curfew ended at 5 a.m., traders and consumers thronged the Nethaji Vegetable Daily Market where the arrival of vegetables was very less due to curfew on Sunday. Tomato that was sold at ₹ 5 to ₹ 10 a kg last week was sold at ₹ 30 to ₹ 40 while the price of other vegetables had also gone up by 30% to 60%.

“As the lockdown was expected, shops may be closed for another one week and hence we are purchasing more,” said a group of consumers from Moolapalayam. They said that availability of vegetable was also less and the price had also gone up. Since Uzhavar Sandhais were closed, people thronged the temporary shops that functioned outside the shandy.

As many of the retail vegetable shops were closed due to non-arrival of vegetables, the consumers had to depend on the few shops that had stocks. Also, departmental stores and provisional stores drew more customers as people bought essentials for at least a week.

The Federation of All Trade and Industry Associations of Erode District has urged the traders to declare holidays for their establishments till March 31. Its general secretary C. Balakrishnan has urged the traders to extend their cooperation to the government.

Special Correspondent adds from Krishnagiri

Scurried buyers, inadequate month-end stocks in stores and a general sense of panic caused chaos in grocery stores here. People thronged the shops to stock up the household essentials even as the government promised the availability of essential commodities and the operation of stores for essential goods. On Monday evening, provisions stores and small grocers saw an unprecedented level of activity for the month-end.