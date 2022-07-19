Vegetable prices start moving up in Coimbatore

With rain lashing many of the vegetable growing areas in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka for the last few days, wholesale prices of some of the vegetables have started increasing.

Price of small onion ranges between ₹20 and ₹32 a kg. The new arrivals should be from Karnataka in the coming weeks. However, with heavy rain there, the onions are damaged and the arrivals at the Coimbatore wholesale market continue to be mostly from Tamil Nadu. Farmers, who have stocked small onion, are getting good price now, says M. Rajendran, president of Thyagi Kumaran market vegetable merchants’ association.

The price of big onion is ₹18 to ₹20 a kg and the arrivals at present are from Maharashtra. Arrivals from Karnataka will start next month. If there is rain there, then Coimbatore markets will continue to source from Maharashtra and traders who have stocked there will increase the prices.

In the case of potatoes, the price of Ooty variety is ₹50 a kg and those from Agra is ₹25 a kg. The prices of all the creeper vegetables have increased and are in the range of ₹25 to ₹35, he says. Prices of coconuts have slumped and that of tomatoes are also low (₹7 to ₹10 a kg).

However, this price range during this month is normal. If the rain is heavy or continue in Karnataka, some parts of Tamil Nadu, or other vegetable growing States, prices will shoot up. Thus, there will be an indication of long-term price trends, especially of onion, in the coming weeks depending on the rains, he adds.