ADVERTISEMENT

Vegetable prices shoot up in Coimbatore

June 19, 2023 05:55 pm | Updated 05:55 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Wholesale prices of vegetables have shot up in Coimbatore city and are likely to go up further, say the traders.

M. Rajendran, president of TK Market Vegetable Traders’ Association, said that on Monday, wholesale price of tomato is ₹40 a kg, beans ₹110, chilli ₹100, carrot ₹60, big onion ₹17, and small onion is ₹60 to ₹73 a kg. “There is shortage in the arrivals. Coimbatore gets about 600 tonnes of vegetables a day, including onions. Several wholesalers are buying directly from Mysore now,” he said.

Rain in April affected the crop in many growing areas and the delay in monsoon has also hit vegetable cultivation. Usually, when prices of vegetables such as carrot, beetroot, and beans go up, the locally grown vegetables will be affordable. However, now, prices of almost all the vegetables are more than ₹40 a kg. “There are not many weddings now. Even then, prices are spiralling. The prices may increase further in the coming days,” he said.

In the case of big onion, the stocks with the farmers and traders in Maharashtra were affected because of the rain and the prices were likely to shoot up in the next few weeks. However, so far, consumption had not been affected, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US