Vegetable prices shoot up in Coimbatore

June 19, 2023 05:55 pm | Updated 05:55 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Wholesale prices of vegetables have shot up in Coimbatore city and are likely to go up further, say the traders.

M. Rajendran, president of TK Market Vegetable Traders’ Association, said that on Monday, wholesale price of tomato is ₹40 a kg, beans ₹110, chilli ₹100, carrot ₹60, big onion ₹17, and small onion is ₹60 to ₹73 a kg. “There is shortage in the arrivals. Coimbatore gets about 600 tonnes of vegetables a day, including onions. Several wholesalers are buying directly from Mysore now,” he said.

Rain in April affected the crop in many growing areas and the delay in monsoon has also hit vegetable cultivation. Usually, when prices of vegetables such as carrot, beetroot, and beans go up, the locally grown vegetables will be affordable. However, now, prices of almost all the vegetables are more than ₹40 a kg. “There are not many weddings now. Even then, prices are spiralling. The prices may increase further in the coming days,” he said.

In the case of big onion, the stocks with the farmers and traders in Maharashtra were affected because of the rain and the prices were likely to shoot up in the next few weeks. However, so far, consumption had not been affected, he said.