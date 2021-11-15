Vegetable price continues to remain high in Erode wholesale market

The price of vegetables continues to remain high at the wholesale market here.

Incessant rain in the last one month had damaged most of the standing crops, affecting the harvest of vegetables.

On an average, 5,000 boxes of tomatoes, each box weighing 15 kg, arrive from Karnataka, Maharashtra and Talavadi to the Nethaji Daily Vegetable and Fruit Market. Due to rain, only less than 2,000 boxes are arriving everyday pushing up the wholesale price of fine quality tomatoes to ₹ 80 a kg. Likewise, other vegetables arrive from The Nilgiris, Mettupalayam, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri and Oddanchatram to the wholesale market regularly. On an average 30 to 35 tonnes of vegetables arrive everyday to the wholesale market and it has now dropped to 15 tonnes a day.

Drop in arrival had pushed up the price of most of the vegetables. While beans and beetroots are sold at ₹ 85 a kg each, ladies finger is sold for ₹ 80 a kg.

“The price of vegetables have gone up by ₹10 to ₹ 40 a kg,” said P.P.K. Palanisamy, president, Nethaji Wholesale Daily Vegetable and Fruit Market Association. “The upward price trend will continue for one more month, as the rain-hit crops need to grow,” he said.