Vegetable, meat stalls for each ward in Ooty, Coonoor from today

To prevent crowd at the regular markets. each ward in Udhagamandalam and Coonoor towns will have a vegetable and a meat stall from Wednesday

The Nilgiris District Collector J. Innocent Divya told presspersons that people had been advised to buy provisions only from the new shops that would function from 6 a.m to 2.30 p.m.

The Collector also said that many people continued to defy prohibitory orders. Vehicles passes would be issued to persons using their vehicles to get to their work places to provide essential services. Police said vehicles of persons found moving around without justifiable reasons would be impounded. Eighty vehicles had been seized over the last few days.

The district administration also warned quarantined people against venturing out. In Gudalur, cases were registered against two persons who violated the quarantine rule. Out of 733 people quarantined across the district, the quarantine period of 50 people had ended, officials said.

The police said that 487 cases had been registered against people for violating the prohibitory orders. People could be arrested if they violated the orders.

Essential items handed over

The district administration handed over essential items to differently abled persons residing in Kagguchi near Udhagamandalam. Essential supplies were handed over to 62 families on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the surrounding villages had also chosen a few youths to patrol the villages and ensure people did not venture out of their homes. This move also aimed at restricting outsiders from entering the villages.