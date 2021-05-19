Vegetable markets to remain closed from today in Salem

Minister for Electricity V. Senthil Balaji has said that vegetable markets would remain closed in the district as part of containment measures from Thursday and vegetable sales would be done through mobile vehicles.

Reviewing containment measures in the district, Mr. Balaji said that the district has been divided into 177 zones and 354 zonal teams have been deployed to monitor the zones.

Mr. Balaji said that each team would have officials from health, revenue, police and local body departments. He said that the teams would enforce lockdown strictly in their respective zones and they would seize vehicles, if found moving unnecessarily.

Uzhavar Sandhai to function at government school

In Erode, as a precautionary measure the Uzhavar Sandhai at Sampath Nagar will be functioning at the Government Girls Higher Secondary School at Panneerselvam from May 21.

Collector C. Kathiravan said that to prevent overcrowding at the Uzhavar Sandhai, the market was divided into three and was functioning at Sampath Nagar, Corporation Primary School at Kumalankuttai and at Periyar Nagar from April 12.

Due to the spread of virus, the markets at Kumalankuttai and Periyar Nagar were closed while the market at Sampath Nagar will function on the school premises from Friday.