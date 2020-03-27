Vegetable markets to function from new premises

The Nethaji Vegetable Daily Market will temporarily function at Corporation’s Central Bus Stand premises from Friday night while the Uzhavar Sandhai at Sampath Nagar and Periyar Nagar will function at Govt. GHSS premises from Saturday.

Vegetable and fruit market would function from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. and vegetables and fruits would only be sold to shopkeepers and not to consumers. Also, the two Uzhavar Sandhais would function on the school premises from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m.

SALEM

All arrangements are in place at Dr. M.G.R. Central Bus Stand (new bus stand) where the daily vegetable market and Uzhavar Sandhai will function from Saturday.

Corporation Commissioner R. Sadheesh said that the Uzhavar Sandhai at Ward 23 in Suramangalam Zone and the daily market at Ward 28 would function in the bus stand premises.

Likewise, the Uzhavar Sandhai at Hasthampatti in Ward 7 would function at Muniyappan Kovil premises while the roadside market at Ward 32, will function at the temporary bus stand. The market at Gandhi Stadium would function at the Sengunthar Mettu Street while Uzhavar Sandhai at Ammapet would function at Kamarajar Colony First Street. Likewise, Uzhavar Sandhai at Dadagapatti would function at the Corporation Middle School premises, while the market at Karungalpatti would function in Market Street and the Kondalampatti market would function at the vacant space at Padayappa Nagar.