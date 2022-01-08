Vegetable markets in Erode witness huge crowds ahead of total lockdown

Prices of vegetables shoot up by over 20% owing to increase in demand

Ahead of the total lockdown on Sunday, vegetable markets across the district saw huge crowds right from Saturday morning. Also, the prices of vegetables shot up by over 20% due to increase in demand.

Since the lockdown begins at 10 p.m. on Saturday and ends at 5 a.m. on Monday, people in large numbers thronged the Nethaji vegetable and fruit market, Uzhavar sandhai and departmental stores. While traders said that business was higher by over 30%, consumers said that prices of vegetables were very high. Most of the vegetable shops did brisk business during the day. The temporary shops along the roadside were also crowded. Uzhavar sandhai functioning at Sampath Nagar, Periyar Nagar, Sathyamangalam, Perundurai and Gobichettipalayam will not function on Sunday.

Meanwhile, around 1,000 police personnel were deployed across the district to ensure compliance with the total lockdown . Only essential services will be allowed during the lockdown, Hotels and restaurants can only offer takeaway services. Vehicle checks will be intensified as people are asked to move out of their homes only for medical emergencies and for travelling on trains and buses with valid tickets.