Vegetable markets in Coimbatore city seek better infrastructure, road facilities

The Corporation has already sent a proposal to the State government for improving the infrastructure of five markets in the city, says Commissioner

The wholesale and retail traders in the vegetable markets of Coimbatore Corporation struggle to operate their business inside the markets because of poor infrastructure and road facilities.

The 473 shops in Anna Market get an average footfall of more than thousands every day. The 1.30-acre market in Ward 69 of the Corporation Central zone has been functioning for more than 34 years.

S.V. Chandran, president of the Anna Market Traders Association, said, “There are no proper infrastructure. Whenever it rains, customers are not coming inside the market because of the muddy and slippery pathways. Roads are not laid in the recent past.”

The market was located in a busy place on Mettupalayam road, creating huge traffic congestion during the early hours of the day when the trade was at its peak, said a commuter who frequently travels on the road. “Mini trucks that come for unloading vegetables occupies half of the road.”

The vendors in the market also reflected the same opinion. "There are no proper way out for the mini trucks that enter the market, forcing them to park the vehicles on the road," said the traders demanding a way out and a parking facility at a place adjacent to the market.

The same situation prevails in the MGR wholesale market on Mettupalayam road. The three-and-a-half acre market was shifted to its present place in 1994.

C.N. Palanisamy, president of Coimbatore District Wholesale Vegetable Traders Association, said, as many as 112 wholesale shops handled nearly 3,000 tonnes of vegetables every day. During rain, sewage water would get stagnated inside the market. The roads inside the market were damaged and heavy vehicles struggled to navigate through the lanes.

The traders also demanded an alternative site with more space to handle enough volume of vegetables to meet the increasing demand. They appealed to the civic body to conduct a meeting with farmers, traders, and customers to chalk out a plan for better infrastructure.

Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap said the Corporation had already sent a proposal to the State government for improving the infrastructure of five markets in the city. This would be part of the government’s market improvement scheme and the civic body would accelerate steps to enhance the infrastructure.