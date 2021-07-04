Vegetable market to function at VOC Park Ground

ERODE

04 July 2021 00:06 IST

Shops at the Nethaji Daily Vegetable and Fruit Market will start functioning at V.O.C. Park Ground from July 5, Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan said here on Saturday.

Over 700 shops were functioning at the market that was closed due to the spread of COVID-19 in the district in April.

Vegetables arrived at the bus stand premises from where traders were allowed to load them in vehicles and sell in the wards in the corporation limits. Since the State government permitted resumption of bus services from Monday, the civic body has decided to re-open shops at V.O.C. Market.

Mr. Elangovan said that both wholesale and retail sales will be allowed on the market premises which would be cleaned and disinfected. He said that all precautionary measures will be taken and asked traders and the public to adhere to COVID-19 norms.