Vegetable market to function at VOC Park Ground from today

ERODE

02 July 2020 22:44 IST

The newly established vegetable market with over 700 shops will start functioning at the VOC Park Ground from Friday as the Corporation has completed the process of allotting shops to traders.

When the lockdown was announced in March, vegetable shops functioning on the Nethaji Daily Vegetable and Fruit Market premises on R.K.V. Road were shifted to the Corporation Central Bus Stand premises.

When bus services resumed, a temporary market was established at the four-acre ground owned by the civic body. Initially, 400 shops were established on the premises and later, on traders demand, 220 more shops were established.

Advertising

Advertising

The traders were demanding concrete flooring as they feared that the wheels of trucks carrying vegetables would get stuck in the slush during the rainy season. However, the Corporation pointed to lack of funds for the work.

Draw of lots

On Thursday, allotment of shops was done for the traders by draw of lots at the Corporation Marriage Hall near the bus stand.

Over 700 traders were allotted shops on the new premises that has toilet facilities and other basic amenities.

Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan told The Hindu the market would start functioning from Friday and it was only a temporary arrangement.

Once the pandemic was under control, shops would again be shifted to R.K.V. Road, he added.