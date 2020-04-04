Vegetable kits to prevent crowd at markets

To prevent the public from making vegetable buying an excuse to venture out of homes and crowding at farmers markets and grocery stores here, the Horticulture Department has started readying vegetable bags to be delivered at their doorsteps.

Despite taking various measures, people continue to throng vegetable markets. The district administration and civic bodies even shifted daily and farmer markets to places like bus stands and open grounds. Though designated spots were made in front of vendors to ensure personal distancing, at many places the public did not bother to follow it.

To prevent such crowd, the Horticulture Department and Tamil Nadu Horticulture Development Agency are readying vegetable kits to be delivered to people at their doorsteps.

An official from the department said that vegetables were procured from farmers, who came to the Uzhavar Sandhai, and the kits were prepared. Each bag contained about 14 varieties of vegetables of different quantities including tomatoes, onions, chillies, ginger and lemon. A bag cost ₹100 and a family would be able to manage for at least three-four days.

Officials said that through the initiative, the farmers were able to sell their produce and it would also prevent the public from venturing out of homes. They said 750-1,000 bags would be readied each day and taken to all parts of the city in 12 trucks for sale.