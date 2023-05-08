Vegetable, food waste luring wild elephants cleared from roadsides near Sirumugai 

May 08, 2023 10:31 pm | Updated 10:32 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Sirumugai town panchayat on Monday cleared vegetable and food waste dumped on the sides of the Sirumugai – Mettupalayam Road in Coimbatore district to prevent wild elephants from feeding on them. The local body has also instructed residents and other stakeholders not to dump waste that attract wild elephants.

The town panchayat took the action after The Hindu highlighted that the dumping of waste aggravated negative interactions between humans and wild elephants as they frequently come to the roadsides in search of food.

According to the locals, many wild elephants are camping on the vast premises of the South India Viscose (SIV) factory that shut down operations in 2001. As the dumping was primarily happening near SIV bus stop, it was easy for elephants to stray into the road from the factory compound, which has now partially turned to a jungle, they said.

“The area will be frequently checked by conservancy workers henceforth. Also, the town panchayat has planned to convene a meeting with vegetable traders, hoteliers and farmers to educate them on the problems caused by dumping waste [that attract wild animals],” said an official from the Sirumugai town panchayat.

Meanwhile, there is a growing demand from residents in Sirumugai region to drive out the elephants that are camping in the forested SIV factory area to the reserve forests of Sirumugai range.

“As elephants camp in the factory area, it is easy for them to stray into human habitations. The Department should seriously consider driving out the wild elephants from the factory premises and ensure that they do not return,” said P. Prakash, a social worker from Sirumugai.

The factory land on the banks of River Bhavani is surrounded by human habitations, Sirumugai town and vast patches of agricultural lands. The elephants have to cross the river and agricultural lands at Lingapuram to reach reserve forest areas of Sirumugai forest range.

Another resident from Sirumugai said that the SIV factory land primarily comprised Seemai karuvelam ( Prosopis juliflora) and thorny bushes, which elephants do not prefer. “The elephants are using the place to stay during the day and engage in crop raiding at night,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Forest Department has tasked frontline staff to prevent elephants from entering human habitations and farmlands around the SIV factory land.