Veerappan’s brother dies at Salem GH

He was under treatment for heart ailments

Sandalwood smuggler Veerappan's brother Matheyan, 76, who was serving life term at Salem Central Prison in a murder case, died at Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital in the early hours of Wednesday following heart ailments.

The police said the murder case was registered against Matheyan at the Banglapudur police station in 1987.

Matheyan was shifted to the hospital at the beginning of May after he complained of chest pain. His health improved after he underwent critical care treatment. But it deteriorated again, sources said.

Munnusami, son-in-law of Matheyan, and Abby, an aide of Veerappan, told presspersons that Matheyan was arrested in 1989 and imprisoned for over 30 years. They demanded that the State government release inmates who had served time for long.