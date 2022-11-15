Veerappan’s associates released from prison after over 30 years

November 15, 2022 12:11 am | Updated 12:11 am IST - Salem/Erode

The Hindu Bureau

Two associates of slain sandalwood smuggler Veerappan, who were in prison for over 30 years for murdering a forest official, were released on Saturday.

On July 14, 1987, Sathyamangalam Forest Ranger Chidambaram was murdered by Veerappan and his associates when he tried to nab them for smuggling sandalwood in the forest near Gobichettipalayam in Erode district. They also attacked two other forest staff.

Andiappan, 67, and K. Perumal, 66, were released from Coimbatore Central Prison on Saturday.

“When I was in prison, I was not able to speak to anyone. Now, I am free to do so,” said Andiappan, who has a son and a daughter.

