Veerappan’s associates released from prison after over 30 years

Two associates of slain sandalwood smuggler Veerappan, who were in prison for over 30 years for murdering a forest official, were released on Saturday.
ADVERTISEMENT
On July 14, 1987, Sathyamangalam Forest Ranger Chidambaram was murdered by Veerappan and his associates when he tried to nab them for smuggling sandalwood in the forest near Gobichettipalayam in Erode district. They also attacked two other forest staff.
Trending
- Bali G20 Summit to focus on food, energy security
- Alert KSRTC conductor helps catch two thieves who booked tickets in Airavata Club Class bus to repeat crime after four months
- Amit Shah directs officials to identify 100 ‘infiltrators’ in every State and deport them
- A sense of an ending: On the release of Rajiv Gandhi case convicts
- Southeast Asian leaders call for unity amid global tensions
Andiappan, 67, and K. Perumal, 66, were released from Coimbatore Central Prison on Saturday.
“When I was in prison, I was not able to speak to anyone. Now, I am free to do so,” said Andiappan, who has a son and a daughter.
ADVERTISEMENT