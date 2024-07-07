GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Veeranampalayam WUA urges World Bank to delineate its role in water management

Updated - July 07, 2024 08:19 pm IST

Published - July 07, 2024 08:18 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Veeranampalayam Village Water Users’ Association of Vellakovil Branch Canal, Parambikulam Aliyar Project (PAP), has reached out to the World Bank seeking details on its understanding of the project’s outcome as they do not realise enough water every irrigation cycle.

In a representation to the World Bank’s India office, P. Velusamy, president of the Veeranampalayam Water Users’ Association, sought particulars on the importance the international funding agency attaches to water users associations (WUA), which are elected bodies.

Mr. Velusamy conveyed his dismay over absence of a training programme in Tamil Nadu to the WUAs for water management.

The roles of officials and elected representatives of the WUA in water management are not clear. The Veeranampalayam WUA was keen on setting right the shortcomings in water distribution to tail-end areas, well before the Detailed Project Report for renovation of PAP canal is sent to the Central Water Commission, he said.

The Central Water Commmission studies the report and identifies the funding agencies.

The WUAs are keen on ensuring beforehand that the amount spent on the project is used well for making the structure strong, and ensuring that the transmission loss is kept minimal, Mr. Velusamy said.

