Vedapatti farmers allege mixing of sewage in irrigation canal

April 28, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Over 3,500 acres of farmland irrigated from the Chithirai Chavadi canal has been affected because of sewage mixing with the canal water, a section of farmers from Vedapatti in Coimbatore alleged on Friday.

The farmers claimed that at Periyapallam, a stone super passage was constructed about 450 years ago as a storm water drain to take flood water to River Noyyal. The passage was 80-ft wide and had a vehicle path. It, however, had shrunk now to 12 feet because of encroachments, and sewage was being let into it.

The farmers told press persons that in April last year, holes were illegally drilled in the stone passage and sewage from it was let into the irrigation canal. The holes were closed when farmers complained. But, again in May, a PVC pipe was laid to discharge the sewage into the irrigation canal. A case was filed in Madras High Court against this, and based on the court’s order, the pipe was closed in December.

The farmers alleged that the pipe has been opened again and sewage was being let into the canal.

