VCK’s liquor prohibition conference meant to deceive the public, says BJP leader H. Raja

Published - September 17, 2024 08:51 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
H. Raja

H. Raja

The liquor prohibition conference planned by Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) on October 2 is an attempt to deceive the public who were looking forward for closure of Tasmac outlets in Tamil Nadu, contended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader H. Raja in Coimbatore on Tuesday.

VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan, who met Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday, should have asked for definite closure of Tasmac outlets in the State. The State government said it had closed 500 outlets. But, it had actually opened 1,000 outlets (clubs). The conference was a facade to deceive the public, he charged.

Bihar had introduced total prohibition recently. Tamil Nadu could also do so. The revenue of Tasmac outlets in the State was ₹48,700 crore annually. In Madhya Pradesh, it was ₹13,000 crores. There seemed to be a drive to increase alcohol consumption in Tamil Nadu, he charged.

Asked about possibility of alliance between the BJP and the AIADMK, he said alliances were decided by the Central Parliament Board of BJP. The party currently was in an alliance with TMC, PMK, AMMK, etc in the State.

