VCK’s Coimbatore functionary held for harassing woman police officer

Published - November 19, 2024 07:22 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Coimbatore District (Rural) Police on Monday arrested a functionary of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) on the charge of misbehaving with a woman police officer over mobile phone.

The arrested has been identified as Ashok Kumar, Coimbatore south district president of VCK. The police said Kumar contacted a woman police officer over the phone and allegedly abused her verbally.

He was arrested by the Pollachi east police for offences, including Sections 4 (penalty for harassment of women) of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Woman Act. He was produced before the first judicial magistrate court, Pollachi, and was remanded in judicial custody.

