GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

VCK’s alcohol prohibition conference is not against DMK, says Minister Muthusamy

Published - September 11, 2024 07:56 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

The Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi’s (VCK) conference on elimination of liquor and narcotic substances is not against the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), but to convey their demand on prohibition, said Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy in Erode on Wednesday.

The Minister, who also holds the portfolios of excise, prohibition and molasses, told presspersons that VCK president Thol. Thirumavalavan was holding a conference in Kallakurichi on October 2 seeking prohibition of alcohol in Tamil Nadu.

“Liquor prohibition was not relaxed by the DMK government now, but many years ago,” he said and added, “It should not be considered as opposing the DMK by being in the alliance.”

Mr. Muthusamy said the government had allotted ₹5 crore towards liquor prohibition campaigns, and based on the requirement additional funds would be allotted.

On regularisation of unauthorised plots and buildings, the Minister said that applications were being received based on Supreme Court’s guidelines. He said committees headed by District Collectors were formed to find unauthorised plots and buildings and added that steps were already taken to regularise unapproved school buildings.

Published - September 11, 2024 07:56 pm IST

Related Topics

Erode

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.