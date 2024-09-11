VCK’s alcohol prohibition conference is not against DMK, says Minister Muthusamy

The Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi’s (VCK) conference on elimination of liquor and narcotic substances is not against the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), but to convey their demand on prohibition, said Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy in Erode on Wednesday.

The Minister, who also holds the portfolios of excise, prohibition and molasses, told presspersons that VCK president Thol. Thirumavalavan was holding a conference in Kallakurichi on October 2 seeking prohibition of alcohol in Tamil Nadu.

“Liquor prohibition was not relaxed by the DMK government now, but many years ago,” he said and added, “It should not be considered as opposing the DMK by being in the alliance.”

Mr. Muthusamy said the government had allotted ₹5 crore towards liquor prohibition campaigns, and based on the requirement additional funds would be allotted.

On regularisation of unauthorised plots and buildings, the Minister said that applications were being received based on Supreme Court’s guidelines. He said committees headed by District Collectors were formed to find unauthorised plots and buildings and added that steps were already taken to regularise unapproved school buildings.