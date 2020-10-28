VCK stages protest demanding quotafor OBC students in medical admission

VCK cadres staging a protest in Krishnagiri on Wednesday demanding 50% reservation for students belonging to Other Backward Classes in medical admission.

Krishnagiri/Salem

28 October 2020 23:33 IST

Members of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) staged protests in Krishnagiri, Salem and Tiruchengode demanding 50% reservation for students belonging to Other Backward Classes (OBC) in medical admission.

In Krishnagiri, over 200 party members took part in the protest held as part of the State-wide protests called by VCK leader Thol. Thirumavalavan to condemn the Centre’s stand on refusing reservations for OBC students in medical admission.

‘Withdraw cases’

The VCK had also called for a protest against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for “malicious” propaganda against Mr. Thirumavalavan for his take on the Manusmriti on the status of women.

The protesters demanded that the cases against Mr. Thirumavalavan be withdrawn. The Cyber Crime Branch of the State police had registered an FIR against him for his remarks on Manusmriti.

In Salem, the party members staged a road roko near the District Collectorate. They alleged that the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test denied opportunity to students from downtrodden communities.

The Supreme Court’s recent order declining reservation for students this year was a setback to the students. The delay in providing reservation would shatter the dreams of thousands of students who aspired to become doctors. The protesters were removed by the police and lodged in a marriage hall.

At Tiruchengode in Namakkal district, the party members staged a demonstration near Anna Statue.