VCK stages demonstration in Salem against Vengaivayal incident 

January 19, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

The Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) cadre staged a demonstration on Thursday against the Vengaivayal incident, in which human faeces was found in a water tank that supplied drinking water to Adi Dravidar families.

As part of their State-wide protest, urging the police to arrest those responsible for the incident, VCK cadre gathered in front of the Collectorate and raised slogans to arrest the persons involved. In Namakkal district, the cadre staged a demonstration on Park Road.

