VCK stages demonstration in Krishnagiri demanding reversal to paper ballot system

February 23, 2024 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

The Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi staged a protest demonstration demanding polling through ballot papers for the upcoming general elections here on Friday. The VCK cadres gathered as part of the State-wide protests and demanded that the Election Commission of India conduct fair elections without “lending space for manipulations” by the BJP.

Alleging that the BJP was out to manipulate the elections through the EVMs (electronic voting machines), the cadres called for reversal to the paper ballot system of voting. The protesters also slammed the Election Commission alleging it was partisan favouring the BJP.

The party cadres alleged a conspiracy to overrun free and fair elections and demanded that the paper ballot system be restored to restore faith in democracy.

Hundreds of cadres raised slogans against the ECI and called for immediate restoration of paper ballot system.

