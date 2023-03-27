VCK protests alleging official apathy over issues affecting Dalits in Krishnagiri

March 27, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

VCK cadre staged a demonstration demanding suspension of officials unresponsive to the grievances of Scheduled Castes, by stalling and delaying ordered works by the Adi Dravidar Welfare Department, and the district administration here.

Citing an array of instances of official apathy, the protesters demanded suspension of officials for dereliction of duty. In the first instance, at Bodisipalli in Kelamangalam block, over 60 houses of Adi Dravidars built on Adi Dravidar Welfare Department issued land did not have a pathway for long, owing to encroachments. Later, the encroachments were removed, but the debris was left on the site making the pathway unusable, the protesters alleged.

Similarly, in Ottayappankottai, common pathway for Adi Dravidar households was still not provided. Lands allocated under the Adi Dravidar Welfare Department had not been given to the beneficiaries in many places.

The VCK cadre, during the weekly grievances redress meeting, staged a protest. Later, the Collector’s personal assistant intervened and held talks with the protesters assuring action.

