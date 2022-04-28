VCK objects to shifting of Ambedkar photo

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi cadre raised objections to the removal of Ambedkar’s photo from the Block Development Office of Paapireddipatti here.

A new photo of Ambedkar was hung at the entrance of the BDO’s office after observing Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14 as Social Justice Day. According to Adhiyaman, VCK functionary and ex-chairman of Paapireddipatti panchayat union, the photo was at the entrance till April 21 after which it went missing.

“We did not ask for it to be kept outside. It was hung outside by the BDO, and later removed. When asked about the missing portrait, the BDO said they would have to take permission from the higher officials to hang it at the entrance,” said Mr. Adhiyaman.

VCK alleged that somebody had raised objections to the photo at the entrance of the office and had it removed.

When contacted, Block Development Officer Arulmozhidevan said the photo was hung in the council hall along with the photos of other leaders.