GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

VCK members attempt to lock Samalapuram Town Panchayat office alleging “injustice” to Dalits

Published - October 28, 2024 07:57 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau
Members of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi staging a protest in front of Samalapuram Town Panchayat office in Tiruppur district on Monday.

Members of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi staging a protest in front of Samalapuram Town Panchayat office in Tiruppur district on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

About 50 members of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi led by former district unit secretary A. Tamilvendan on Monday came with locks to lock the entrance of Samalapuram Town Panchayat in Tiruppur district alleging “injustice” to Scheduled Caste people.

The protesters expressed dismay over the move by the local body to carry out sewerage construction on the land sanctioned for the Scheduled Caste people at Kalipalayam in Ward 15.

They also questioned as to why the Dalit residents in Kalipalayam Arundatiyar Colony in Ward 9 were being denied drinking water, road, street lights, drainage and other basic amenities.

Even in removing encroachments, the Dalit community were singled out and persecuted, Mr. Tamilvendan alleged.

The police personnel posted for security intervened and held talks with the protesters to withdraw by extracting assurance from the local body authorities.

Published - October 28, 2024 07:57 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.