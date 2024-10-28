VCK members attempt to lock Samalapuram Town Panchayat office alleging “injustice” to Dalits

About 50 members of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi led by former district unit secretary A. Tamilvendan on Monday came with locks to lock the entrance of Samalapuram Town Panchayat in Tiruppur district alleging “injustice” to Scheduled Caste people.

The protesters expressed dismay over the move by the local body to carry out sewerage construction on the land sanctioned for the Scheduled Caste people at Kalipalayam in Ward 15.

They also questioned as to why the Dalit residents in Kalipalayam Arundatiyar Colony in Ward 9 were being denied drinking water, road, street lights, drainage and other basic amenities.

Even in removing encroachments, the Dalit community were singled out and persecuted, Mr. Tamilvendan alleged.

The police personnel posted for security intervened and held talks with the protesters to withdraw by extracting assurance from the local body authorities.