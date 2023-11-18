VCK functionary detained under provisions of Goondas Act in Salem

November 18, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - Salem

The Salem City Police detained a Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) functionary under the provisions of Goondas Act on Saturday.

The Salem City Central Crime Branch (CCB) police registered a case against K. Gayathri (43) of Vidhya Nagar in Ammapet, a VCK functionary, and her car drivers, A. Ashok Kumar (37) and E. Rajasekar (39) of M. Perumapalayam for allegedly cheating a woman of ₹24 lakh by promising government jobs. Similarly, the CCB registered five cheating cases against Gayathiri and three cases against the drivers. Considering this, Salem City Police Commissioner B. Vijayakumari issued an order to detain Gayathri and the drivers under the provisions of Goondas Act.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT