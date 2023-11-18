HamberMenu
VCK functionary detained under provisions of Goondas Act in Salem

November 18, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

The Salem City Police detained a Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) functionary under the provisions of Goondas Act on Saturday.

The Salem City Central Crime Branch (CCB) police registered a case against K. Gayathri (43) of Vidhya Nagar in Ammapet, a VCK functionary, and her car drivers, A. Ashok Kumar (37) and E. Rajasekar (39) of M. Perumapalayam for allegedly cheating a woman of ₹24 lakh by promising government jobs. Similarly, the CCB registered five cheating cases against Gayathiri and three cases against the drivers. Considering this, Salem City Police Commissioner B. Vijayakumari issued an order to detain Gayathri and the drivers under the provisions of Goondas Act.

