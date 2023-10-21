VCK functionary arrested for cheating in Salem

October 21, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - Salem

A Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) functionary was arrested for cheating, on Saturday.

Gayathri (42) of Vidya Nagar in Ammapet, a VCK functionary, allegedly claimed that she worked in the Social Welfare Department at the Salem Collectorate and collected several lakhs of rupees from many people, promising government jobs, but cheated them.

Six persons lodged complaints with the Salem Central Crime Branch police, and cases have been registered against her. The police were on the lookout for her. She also moved the Madras High Court seeking anticipatory bail, but her petition was dismissed twice.

Meanwhile, a special police team nabbed her and her assistants, Rajasekar (32) and Ashokkumar (39), residents of Mettupatti, in Chennai on Friday. On Saturday, the police brought them to Salem and remanded them in prison.