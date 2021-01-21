VCK extends support to farmers

KRISHNAGIRI

21 January 2021 23:25 IST

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi cadres staged protest demonstration in solidarity with the protesting farmers against the farm laws near Anna statue here on Thursday.

The protesters called for an immediate repeal of the three contentious farm laws that have seen farmers of Punjab and Haryana staying put on the State borders to Delhi.

The three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 have been panned by farmers’ association across the board purportedly on the grounds that they pave for corporatization of farming and undercutting State support for farm produce. Protests had erupted across the country even at the time of the introduction of bills and the hasty passage of the acts.

The VCK cadres gathered here in support of the farmers’ calling for a repeal of the farm laws that is viewed as a threat to farmers and enabling corporatization of agriculture.

The party condemned Narendra Modi led NDA government at the Center alleging that the Centre was deliberately siding with the corporates over the farm laws.

According to the protesters, farmers were refused the attention of the government and were pushed to knock at the doors of the Supreme Court.

The protesters also slammed the Edappadi Palaniswami-led State government, dubbing it as pliant and a proxy power for the Centre in the State.