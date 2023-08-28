VCK cadres stage protest in Krishnagiri

August 28, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

Members of the Vidhuthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi staged a protest at the Integrated Court complex in Krishnagiri on Monday highlighting various demands including right over the pathway to graveyards, and distribution of Adi Dravidar Welfare Department acquired lands.

The protesters alleged that the lands acquired by the Department of Adi Dravidar Welfare in 1986 in Madepatty were still not distributed to the beneficiaries. The protesters also demanded pathways to graveyards and removal of encroachments along Scheduled Caste housing settlements. The members threatened to handover their “Aadhaar and Voter IDs to the Court” as a symbolic surrender of their democratic rights. However, the police intervened and held talks, following which the protesters dispersed.