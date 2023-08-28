HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

VCK cadres stage protest in Krishnagiri

August 28, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau
Members of the Vidhuthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi staging a protest at the Integrated Court Complex in Krishnagiri on Monday.

Members of the Vidhuthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi staging a protest at the Integrated Court Complex in Krishnagiri on Monday. | Photo Credit: BASHKARAN N

Members of the Vidhuthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi staged a protest at the Integrated Court complex in Krishnagiri on Monday highlighting various demands including right over the pathway to graveyards, and distribution of Adi Dravidar Welfare Department acquired lands.

The protesters alleged that the lands acquired by the Department of Adi Dravidar Welfare in 1986 in Madepatty were still not distributed to the beneficiaries. The protesters also demanded pathways to graveyards and removal of encroachments along Scheduled Caste housing settlements. The members threatened to handover their “Aadhaar and Voter IDs to the Court” as a symbolic surrender of their democratic rights. However, the police intervened and held talks, following which the protesters dispersed.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.